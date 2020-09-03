Route 66 Springfield Visitor Center reopens after five months with new precautions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After being closed for five-plus months amid the pandemic, the Route 66 Springfield Visitor Center is reopening its doors to travelers.

Like every public place in Springfield, the facility will require masks. There will also be hand sanitizer station as soon as you walk in the door, and visitors are asked to practice social distancing.

Staff also ask that groups limit the number of people who come inside. There are barriers between visitors and staff, as well as a barrier in front of the merchandise.

Over these last few months, staff have been leaving some visitor information outside their door or offering curbside service. Only a few people a day have taken advantage.

Tourism is one of the top five industries in Springfield and has taken a huge blow during the pandemic. But the Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau says some people are still traveling and are encouraged to do so safely.

“It just contributes a significant amount,” said Susan Wade, public relations manager for the Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau. :People that are coming here and staying overnight, they’re spending money at hotels, they spend money at restaurants and retailers and attractions, and a lot of that money is just not coming into the city right now.

The visitor center, located in downtown Springfield at 815 E St Louis St., will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 4:30. The visitor center at the airport will remain closed for now.

