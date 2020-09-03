Advertisement

Route 66 Springfield Visitor Center reopens after five months with new precautions

Springfield Visitor Center.
Springfield Visitor Center.(KY3)
By Linda Simmons
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After being closed for five-plus months amid the pandemic, the Route 66 Springfield Visitor Center is reopening its doors to travelers.

Like every public place in Springfield, the facility will require masks. There will also be hand sanitizer station as soon as you walk in the door, and visitors are asked to practice social distancing.

Staff also ask that groups limit the number of people who come inside. There are barriers between visitors and staff, as well as a barrier in front of the merchandise.

Over these last few months, staff have been leaving some visitor information outside their door or offering curbside service. Only a few people a day have taken advantage.

Tourism is one of the top five industries in Springfield and has taken a huge blow during the pandemic. But the Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau says some people are still traveling and are encouraged to do so safely.

“It just contributes a significant amount,” said Susan Wade, public relations manager for the Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau. :People that are coming here and staying overnight, they’re spending money at hotels, they spend money at restaurants and retailers and attractions, and a lot of that money is just not coming into the city right now.

The visitor center, located in downtown Springfield at 815 E St Louis St., will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 4:30. The visitor center at the airport will remain closed for now.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. announces COVID-19 death at long-term care facility; fifth in September

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A fifth patient from a long-term care center has died from COVID-19, according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

News

Leigh’s Lost and Found: This longtime foster dog needs a forever home!

Updated: 33 minutes ago
Cooper is a Lab mix that has been in a foster home for 15 months.

Local

UPDATE: Police locate missing Springfield woman, found safe

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Springfield Police Department asks for the public’s assistance with locating a missing, endangered person.

Local

Branson holding special study session over face coverings Thursday

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Face coverings will be the topic of a special study session Thursday for Branson aldermen.

Latest News

Local

Monett police seek man wanted on multiple felony warrants

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Monett Police Department asks for the public’s information to assist with the arrest of Devin James Scott.

Local

Man accused of firing gun in St. Louis over mask requirement

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A St. Louis man is facing charges for allegedly opening fire outside a store after being told to leave because he was not wearing a face covering.

News

CATCH-A-CROOK: Men swipe smartphone from Springfield gas station clerk

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maria Neider
Greene County deputies are looking for a silver Kia Soul with damage to the back bumper.

News

COVID-19 or a cold? How to spot the difference when your child is sick

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Raquel Harrington
We're just a few short weeks into the school year and just about to start the flu season. Cab spot the difference between a common cold and COVID19?

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The heat is coming back

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Beck
Middle-upper 80s expected today

News

City Utilities offers rebate for EV outlets in new home builds

Updated: 6 hours ago
If you’re building a new home, City Utilities wants to make sure it’s ready for the future.