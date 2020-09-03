Advertisement

Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. announces COVID-19 death at long-term care facility; fifth in September

Springfield-Greene County Health Department logo
Springfield-Greene County Health Department logo(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A fifth patient from a long-term care center has died from COVID-19, according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

The patient was a woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions, per the health department.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced five COVID-19 deaths from long-term care facilities since the start of September. Health leaders report 36 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department shares the following information regarding COVID-19 in long-term care facilities in Greene County:

“The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has worked closely alongside the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and with local long-term care facilities to assist with testing, secure Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and to provide guidance on best practices for disease prevention and containment in an institutional setting.

While it is ultimately DHSS that has the regulatory authority, responsibility and oversight of communicable disease containment in long-term care setting, local public health departments are a partner in serving as a liaison to support the state’s disease prevention strategy. This strategy includes facility-wide testing of staff and residents after a positive test of either a resident or staff, and repeated testing until there are no additional cases.

Long-term care facilities are required to report a positive case among staff or residents to DHSS within 24 hours so guidance can be provided on comprehensive testing, isolation and quarantine instructions, personal protective equipment and staffing. State guidance for long-term care facilities can be found here.”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

WATCH: Gov. Parson speaks on pandemic, new FDA-approved COVID-19 test

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson discusses new FDA-approved, saliva-based COVID-19 test at Washington University.

Local

Report: Missouri schools have notified of 59 incidents of COVID-19 exposures

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A new report from the Missouri National Education Association details 59 separate incidents of exposure to COVID-19 from Missouri schools and school-related activities.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: The heat is coming back

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Middle-upper 80s expected today.

Local

Route 66 Springfield Visitor Center reopens after five months with new precautions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Linda Simmons
After being closed for five-plus months amid the pandemic, the Route 66 Springfield Visitor Center is reopening its doors to travelers.

Latest News

News

Leigh’s Lost and Found: This longtime foster dog needs a forever home!

Updated: 2 hours ago
Cooper is a Lab mix that has been in a foster home for 15 months.

Local

UPDATE: Police locate missing Springfield woman, found safe

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Springfield Police Department asks for the public’s assistance with locating a missing, endangered person.

Local

Branson holding special study session over face coverings Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Face coverings will be the topic of a special study session Thursday for Branson aldermen.

Local

Monett police seek man wanted on multiple felony warrants

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Monett Police Department asks for the public’s information to assist with the arrest of Devin James Scott.

Local

Man accused of firing gun in St. Louis over mask requirement

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A St. Louis man is facing charges for allegedly opening fire outside a store after being told to leave because he was not wearing a face covering.

News

CATCH-A-CROOK: Men swipe smartphone from Springfield gas station clerk

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maria Neider
Greene County deputies are looking for a silver Kia Soul with damage to the back bumper.