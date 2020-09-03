Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. prepares for COVID-19 vaccine distribution; CDC says ready by November 1

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking states to prepare for coronavirus vaccines to be distributed by November 1.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s public information administrator, Kathryn Wall, says the health department is working through different scenarios to plan for when it comes to getting a vaccine.

“The question we have to ask is the supply,” Wall says. “How much vaccine will we be getting in our communities? Which vaccine will we get? What storage needs? Different vaccines have different storage needs. Some have to be frozen. Some have to be refrigerated.”

The health department says a more official plan can’t be made until there are federal and state decisions.

“I do want to assure people that there will be vaccines available and that we’ll make sure that what we have, we get out into the community,” Wall says. “It might not be immediate. It might take some time to get it out into the world but we are absolutely dedicated to that.”

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine has come up with its own proposal for who should get the vaccine first.

Phase 1 includes healthcare workers at high-risk, first responders, people with underlying health conditions at high-risk and older adults living in facilities.

Phase 2 would include teachers, critical risk workers, people in homeless shelters and people in jails or who work in jails.

Phase 3 would include young adults, children and workers not included in the earlier phases.

Phase 4 would be anyone else who didn’t get a vaccine already.

An advocate for inmates in Springfield, Larry Flenoid II, says he thinks jails should be included in phase 1 since there’s already been an increase in cases seen.

“We got a lot of people that go in and out of that jail,” Flenoid says. “The employees, the people that get booked and released, and things like that so we get a lot of traffic in and out of Greene County Jail.”

Wall says the health department still doesn’t know the details of what vaccine will be sent here or how much will be available.

“Being able to point to a vaccine and know that it’s on it’s way and to know that we’re working toward that I think is a really helpful thing,” Wall says.

