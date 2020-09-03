Springfield hospitals may be ahead of the curve in providing telehealth options for victims of sexual assault

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new Missouri law hopes to create a statewide telehealth network for forensic exams by 2022.

In Springfield, CoxHealth just launched their program, while Mercy Hospital is working on theirs.

CoxHealth rolled out its new 24-hour forensic exam program using telehealth services earlier this week.

”We had been planning to do this and it had been in the works for some time. Then we found out about the new legislation that was coming, so it kind of happened to be that it rolled out at a very similar timing,” said Brooke Batesel, the TeleSANE coordinator at CoxHealth.

Batesel said the program will break barriers for people in rural areas.

“The cost of gas traveling, the trauma that they’ve just experienced and then they’re asked to ride in a car for 60-90 miles to another facility where they’re going to have a four to six hour exam and then travel back home, child care, just transportation as a whole,” she said. “So there, are many barriers.”

Batesel said CoxHealth trained onsite emergency department nurses forensically. Those nurses will assist victims with using the telehealth technology.

“They connect with a sexual assault nurse examiner (SANE) in Springfield and are able to have the nurse guide them through what types of evidence to collect, how that is going to be documented, kind of help planning the next steps of discharge and if they need a safe place to go or just connecting with community resources that SANE’s are familiar with,” she said.

The program was funded by a more than $227,000 in grant funding from the Missouri Department of Social Services Victims of Crime Act (VOCA), administered by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office for Victims of Crimes.

“Because of the vulnerable situation, we have always preferred to have in person care but we aren’t letting these things limit what we’re capable of,” Batesel said.

The sexual assault coordinator at Mercy Springfield, Dawn Day, said Mercy does not have the program just yet, but she expects one to roll out well before the 2022 deadline.

”Throughout the Mercy ministry we have focused very strongly on that, so for several years prior to this bill being signed into law we’ve worked very carefully, very closely on that at Mercy,” Day said. “There has been discussion on Tele-SANE, and our ultimate goal is we want to create SANE programs at every single Mercy hospital across the entire state of Missouri.”

Meanwhile, she says the hospital has focused on connecting resources to people in rural areas by expanding services and even providing transportation to a location with a SANE nurse available.

”They may not have the huge numbers of victims, but they still have them and one victim once a year is enough to be able to create a robust program where that one victim gets the robust care they need,” Day said.

She said Mercy has SANE nurses equipped in some nearby rural areas as well, like Aurora. Moving forward, she said Mercy is also working on educating every employee on what human trafficking looks like, trauma informed care, and signs of victimization.

“It’s not just a SANE nurse that is going to come across these victims, everyone in their daily life may come across a victim and we want every Mercy employee, whether you sit in an office or work in a cafeteria, we want them to have the same training that a nurse has in aspect of what to do for these victims so we are working on that,” Day said.

Day said both Mercy and CoxHealth work closely together to better serve sexual assault victims. Batesel said moving forward, CoxHealth is working on another telehealth program, this time for advocacy.

“With COVID, there have been just a couple of things that we never thought of that would be necessary, so right now we are working on TeleAdvocacy,” Batesel said. “So, if advocates typically respond to the hospital, right now we allow one visitor for our patients, but if things were to change or based on visitor requirements we’re working to provide TeleAdvocacy so patients are still able to connect with an advocate during all of this unknown.”

