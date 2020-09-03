Advertisement

Springfield man sentenced 17 years in child pornography case

(MGN)
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release) - A Springfield, Missouri, man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for receiving and distributing child pornography.

Marco Barraza, 28, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark to 17 years and six months in federal prison without parole. The court also sentenced Barraza to 20 years of supervised release following incarceration and ordered him to pay $39,000 in restitution to his victims.

Barraza will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements, which may apply throughout his life.

On Oct. 29, 2019, Barraza was found guilty at trial of one count of receiving and distributing child pornography.

Law enforcement investigators received two reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Barraza had transmitted images of child pornography through chat sessions on his Tumblr account in September 2016. Officers executed a search warrant at Barraza’s residence on March 16, 2017, and seized numerous computer-related property, including three cell phones and two hard drives that had been removed from laptop computers. Those devices contained approximately 600 images of child pornography.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney James J. Kelleher and Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Randall D. Eggert. It was investigated by the Southwest Missouri Cybercrimes Task Force, Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Springfield, Mo., Police Department, and the Barry County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department.

