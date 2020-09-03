Springfield organizations share concerns regarding halted evictions nationwide

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Meleah Spencer with The Kitchen, Inc. says some families the agency services may have been evicted.

“We currently have some families over in our shelter, and that’s about 11 Springfield public school students that are living in our shelter right now,” said Meleah Spencer.

For August alone, we housed 16 households, that’s not individuals that households, a lot of them were families,” said Spencer.

Although Spencer believes the new ban is a step in the right direction for those struggling to keep a roof over their head, there are concerns.

“What happens after December 31st? What happens for folks who are still fighting to stay in their place that might need some rental assistance or utility assistance?” said Spencer.

And not everyone is protected from eviction, to qualify, people have to earn $99,000 or less, must prove the pandemic has hurt them financially, show they’ve tried to get government help to pay rent, and that they would likely be left out on the streets if they are evicted.

“My fear is that this will give people a false sense of hope or false understanding of what this is, this is not saying don’t pay rent, rent is still due just as it would be under any normal circumstance,’ said Justin Lockhart from the Community Partnership of the Ozarks.

In addition, Springfield Lawyer Jennifer Kornblum believes the order will hurt landlords.

“They rely on those rents to pay their own expenses,” said Kornblum.

And with winter coming in just a few short months, she worries about repairs.

“A lot of tenants are going to have problems with heat that they don’t know about right now, the landlords are going to have to find a way to get the heat working because that’s Missouri Law, this is going to snowball into a lot of larger issues,” said Kornblum.

