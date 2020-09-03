Springfield Public Schools notifies of possible COVID-19 exposures at three schools
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools notified Wednesday of possible exposure to COVID-19 at three schools.
The following cases and exposures were announced Wednesday:
- Fremont Elementary: An individual associated with the Boys and Girls Club’s before- and after-school program has tested positive for COVID-19. A limited number of direct contacts will need to quarantine and those individuals have been directly notified.
- Jeffries Elementary: An individual has tested positive for COVID-19 and had limited interaction within the building while wearing a mask on August 24. Due to appropriate physical distancing, there are no direct contacts and quarantine for others is therefore not required.
- Kickapoo High School: Two individuals have tested positive for COVID-19. These individuals had limited interaction within the building and both were wearing masks. Due to appropriate physical distancing, there are no direct contacts who need to quarantine.
