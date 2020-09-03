Advertisement

The Rock, his family tested positive for the coronavirus

Dwayne Johnson and family test positive for COVID-19. STAR MAX File Photo: 12/4/19 Dwayne Johnson at a photocall for 'Jumanji' in Berlin, Germany.
Dwayne Johnson and family test positive for COVID-19. STAR MAX File Photo: 12/4/19 Dwayne Johnson at a photocall for 'Jumanji' in Berlin, Germany.(KGC-324RC/STAR MAX/IPx)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared some unfortunate news on his home front: He and his family tested positive for the coronavirus.

Johnson announced their diagnosis in an 11-plus minute video on Instagram on Wednesday. He said he was shocked after hearing their positive tests, calling the ordeal “one of the most challenging and difficult things we’ve ever had to endure.”

The actor said he along with his wife, Lauren Hashian, and two young daughters contracted the virus, but have now recovered. He said his daughters “bounced back” after having sore throats for a couple days.

But for Johnson and his wife, he said they both had a “rough go.”

Johnson said he and his family caught the virus from close family friends, who told him they did not know where they contracted the virus.

Johnson said the ordeal has made him more conscious. He made several suggestions to combat the virus such as wearing a mask, boost your immune system and commit to wellness.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Video in Black man’s suffocation shows cops put hood on him

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Video of a Black man who died of asphyxiation after being handcuffed, hooded and pinned down by police was released Wednesday as activists demanded the officers be fired and charged in his death.

Coronavirus

CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute vaccines on Nov. 1

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The timeline raised concern among public health experts about an “October surprise” — a vaccine approval driven by political considerations ahead of a presidential election, rather than science.

National

CDC alerts states: Prepare for COVID vaccine

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
The CDC is alerting public health officials across America to prepare to distribute COVID-19 vaccines as soon as late October.

National

Tom Seaver, heart and mighty arm of Miracle Mets, dies at 75

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Tom Seaver, the galvanizing leader of the Miracle Mets 1969 championship team and a pitcher who personified the rise of expansion teams during an era of radical change for baseball, has died. He was 75.

Latest News

National

Operation Safety Net aims to rescue 200 missing Northeast Ohio children

Updated: 1 hour ago
Operation Safety Net recovered 25 missing children in its first two weeks, and the sting is continuing right now.

National

Operation Safety Net aims to rescue 200 missing Northeast Ohio children

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Operation Safety Net aims to rescue 200 missing Northeast Ohio children.

Sports

Tom Seaver, heart and mighty arm of Miracle Mets, dies at 75

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tom Seaver, the galvanizing leader of the Miracle Mets 1969 championship team and a pitcher who personified the rise of expansion teams during an era of radical change for baseball, has died. He was 75.

National Politics

Biden: Trump ignores pandemic, stokes unrest, solves neither

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is hammering President Donald Trump’s handling of the virus outbreak ahead of a planned trip to Wisconsin, a pivotal swing state that’s becoming a focal point for political debate over protest-related violence.

Coronavirus

Springfield Public Schools notifies of possible COVID-19 exposures at three schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Springfield Public Schools notified Wednesday of possible exposure to COVID-19 at three schools.

Local

Harrison, other Arkansas communities endorse effort to enact hate crimes law

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The leaders of Harrison and surrounding Boone County signed resolutions denouncing bigotry and racism, and urging state lawmakers to pass “substantive, comprehensive” hate crimes legislation.