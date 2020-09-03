Advertisement

West Plains Schools moving to hybrid method of learning for grades 7-12

The new learning schedule begins on Sept. 14th.
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:18 PM CDT
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - The R-7 School District is moving many students to a blended schedule of in-person and online classes after a rise in COVID-19 cases and absences.

The district says it is seeing an increase in student absences as well as the number of students and staff quarantined after possible exposure to COVID-19.

Things will continue as normal the next two days, then students in grades 7-12 will have a week off before the blended schedule begins on the 14th.

“That’s where the biggest disruption has been, is 7th through 12th grade,” Superintendent Dr. Lori Wilson told KY3.

Dr. Wilson says district-wide, 22 staff members have quarantined since the start of classes last week.

Even more students are quarantined this week after several positive tests.

“We now have over 150 students in the secondary schools that have been quarantined,” Dr. Wilson explained.

Lacey Manion says her daughter is one of those told to stay home.

“I think this is a really good option rather than going fully-virtual, which a lot of parents are going to struggle with,” Manion added.

As more students and staff were sent home, another issue came up.

“How many times are we going to send a kid home on quarantine or teachers home,” Manion asked.

“So we really don’t want that rolling quarantine for our students, Dr. Wilson answered. We want stability for our parents, for our students and for our faculty. And in all honestly, we want safety.”

Students will have in-person classes two days a week and go online the other three days.

Half the students will have classes on Mondays and Wednesdays while the other half will go on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“On Friday, it will be the day the teachers have office hours and help the students that are struggling,” Dr. Wilson said.

The district will release information about transportation, meals, band, and other classes on September 8th.

That’s also the day when students will find out what group, either group A or group B, they will be in.

Group A students will go to class in-person on Mondays and Wednesdays, while group B students will attend class on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

All students in 7th through 12th grades are asked to stay home all next week as teachers prepare for the new schedule and online work.

Nothing will change for students in grades K-6.

Students in 7th thru 12th grades will not have any homework next week as teachers prepare.

As it stands now, subject to change, blended learning will begin on the 14th and continue for this first semester, then the district will re-evaluate.

