30 plus students in Monett School District quarantine after positive COVID-19 tests

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) -

Classes have only been in session for a week but the Monett School District has already moved students to virtual learning from home, after positive tests for COVID-19.

The Monett Superintendent, Russ Moreland said two students have tested positive but a little over 30 are in quarantine. Since school started the Moreland said the district has been in constant communication with local health departments to ensure everyone in their buildings stays safe from the Coronavirus. The district has students in both Lawrence and Barry County.

The district is working with the state education department to develop alternative learning methods for those students.

“It’s part of why we did this virtually ourselves. It’s a seamless process those students are still in that class, still doing what their classmates are doing they’re just doing it from home,” said Monett School District’s Superintendent, Russ Moreland.

Moreland said that doesn’t mean the entire class would have to quarantine.

“Those students who have been considered in that close contact based on CDC and health department guidelines of under six feet for more than 15 minutes. We haven’t sent a whole class home,” said Moreland.

Moreland said they’re staying hopeful as the district continues wearing masks and follows safety guidelines.

I’ve been so proud of our kids they’re doing great following our safety protocol,” said Moreland.

Moreland said the district has around 2,400 students with 14% going virtual. He said they have until September 11th to decide if they want to continue with their choice of learning either in class or virtual.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.