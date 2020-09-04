Ava 5th graders moving to virtual learning after COVID-19 spike

AVA, Mo. (KY3) - The Ava school district is working to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the middle school.

For the next two weeks, 5th graders will be learning from home.

“Absolutely confined to 5th grade,” Superintendent Dr. Jason Dial told KY3.

There are 89 students in the fifth grade and Superintendent Dr. Jason Dial says more than a dozen of them, plus one teacher, have been quarantined since COVID-19 cases started popping up last week.

“When we got up to about 16 percent of our kids quarantined in fifth grade, we made the decision,” Dr. Dial added.

Dial believes all the safety measures and the fact that 5th grade has its own wing in the middle school helped keep the cases from spreading to other grades.

“But since it was jumping classrooms and those kids don’t come in contact with each other throughout the day at all, because we eat in cohort groups as well, so that’s what concerned us...we couldn’t put a finger on a pattern for it.”

Dial says teachers put in long days to make sure every child was set for virtual learning.

“To be sure that everybody had internet access at home, we checked out hotpots, Dial explained. We checked a few more out today. We sent their Chromebooks home with them so they would be able to log on and start first thing this morning.”

Dial says the end of last year helped prepare the district for virtual learning.

The first day of at home classrooms went very well, according to teachers.

“We had kids online, kids already working on lessons, teachers had already recorded videos of instruction. They were contacting kids, talking to those they hadn’t heard from. Talked to them this afternoon, things are going well,” Dial noted.

The 5th graders will return to in-person classes on September 16th.

Dial hopes the time off will allow everyone to get healthy.

“Now hopefully, we give this time to pass, we come back in, we jump right back in to our seated learning environment and we have a good, strong rest of the year,” Dial said.

