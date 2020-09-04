CHECKLIST: Boating safety heading into Labor Day Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s one of the largest boating weekends of the year as people make their way to the lakes this Labor Day weekend.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol wants everyone to be safe and take proper precautions before hitting the water.

Have a boating plan: Keep family and friends updated and let someone know where you’re going, and who is going with you. Be sure to give them an estimated return time, so they know when to look out for you.

Check the weather: Pull out that KY3 Weather app and plan accordingly.

Boat Safety Check: Be sure to do a boat safety check. Check your horn, lights, fuel, and fuses and look for any possible leaks. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Sam Carpenter said the Water Patrol Division offers safety checks to ensure you’re good to go.

Life vest on deck: Along with a throwable, you NEED to have a life vest for each person on your boat or vessel. Kids seven and under need a life vest on at ALL TIMES unless in a cabin or houseboat confined space. Trooper Carpenter said people might not realize it, but life jackets are one of the MOST essential tools on deck.

“If you get thrown out of the boat, whether you’re a good swimmer or not, you may be in the water for an extended period of time before someone can come to help you. Treading water for a long period of time, you can get exhausted very quickly so that the flotation device will help you there.”

Don’t Drink and Boat: Trooper Carpenter, said it’s a given, alcohol will be a part of many lake celebrations this weekend. However, never drink and boat; have a designated sober captain to avoid having a fun time turn into tragedy.

Skier-Down Flag: When you are having fun on the water, be mindful of those ski-down flags. Trooper Carpenter said they see many people using the flags incorrectly. Only have it displayed if the skier is down or in the water. This will allow people to know when and where to lookout.

Watch your wake: With more people on the lakes comes more wakes. Trooper Carpenter said they’re asking people to stay at idle speed or get up on planes to help reduce wakes and make it a safer environment for everyone.

Be courteous on the water: Be mindful of boaters and swimmers, and Obey all posted warning signs and rules. Highway patrol and its Water Patrol Division will be all hands on deck to ensure everyone has a good and safe time.

“They have the maximum amount of people working throughout the entire boating season that they can. It’s going to be business as usual, but they are going to be extra vigilant to try and make sure, especially with the big parade and regatta, stay safe.”

Trooper Sam Carpenter said the main concern is traffic, ensuring people are safe and not getting into boating accidents. However, some things take personal responsibility, Trooper Carpenter said to be smart when it comes to physical distance, and stay within your groups and avoid crowded areas out on the lake.

