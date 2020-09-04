Advertisement

Christian Co. Health Dept. announces third COVID-19 death

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Christian County Health Department announced a COVID-19 death Friday, the third in the county.

Health leaders say a woman in her 30′s died from COVID-19.

The Christian County Health Department reports 821 COVID-19 cases and 316 active cases.

Ahead of Labor Day weekend, the Christian County Health Department encourages the community to plan safe celebrations and avoid social gatherings with people who do not live in your home due to limit the potential spread of COVID-19.

