City of Marshfield considers mask mandate, plans public comment session next week

N95 masks
N95 masks(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Marshfield, Missouri, is considering a city-wide mask mandate in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board of aldermen will hold a public comment session during their regular scheduled business meeting, on Thursday, September 10. The session will be held after the city provides a COVID-19 update early in the meeting.

The meeting will be held at the Webster County Justice Center, located at 203 E. Jefferson Street, with social distancing guidelines in place. The regular meeting will start at 6:30 p.m.

The city of Marshfield says the following criteria must be met to speak:

  • Must be present to speak
  • Those wishing to speak during the public hearing will be allowed 3 minutes and must have a ticket
  • Tickets will be available upon arrival and entry into the facility
  • Tickets will be first come, first serve from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. to the first 50 persons wishing to speak
  • The number on the ticket does not reflect the speaker order, numbers will be drawn randomly
  • The meeting will be streamed for those waiting to speak. Board of Aldermen will meet in a separate room.

Anyone that is unable to attend in person due to health and/or other concerns can send comments to nmcnish@marshfieldmo.gov by September 10.

