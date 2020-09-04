Advertisement

Exeter Corn Maze opens Saturday with new precautions

Masks are not required
Exeter Corn Maze opens Saturday, September 5.

By Leah Hill
Published: Sep. 4, 2020
EXETER, Mo. (KY3) - While many fall festivals are canceled around the Ozarks, one local attraction is going full speed ahead.

Exeter Corn Maze is preparing to keep you safe, while helping you get into the fall spirit.

Artie, the owner of Exeter Corn Maze, said, “We had a lot of people concerned that we weren’t going to open this year.”

When coronavirus shut down so many events, organizers of the Exeter Corn Maze decided it was important to provide family fun for Ozark families.

“So when we did announce that we would be open, they were just tickled to death,” Artie said.

Opening day is Saturday, September 5. The corn maze and other attractions will remain open through November 1.

“We have everything fall in one spot,” Artie said.

From go-karts, to haunted trails, and their newest attraction, a fire-breathing dragon.

“We’re expecting our attendance to be a little higher this year,” Artie said.

The most popular attraction is the themed corn maze.

“This year, you’ve got so much hate out there, we thought ‘Spread Love’ would be the perfect design,” Artie said.

The design is a little girl blowing hearts and leaves, with the words “spread love” written around it.

Not only will they be spreading love, they will also be promoting safety with more spaced attractions. They will also have more frequent hay rides so attendees can space out more.

“The waiting lines are larger for social distancing. There’s hand sanitizer stations all over the farm,” Artie said.

There are also signs, and frequent sanitation of common areas. Staff will be required to wear masks.

Those attending do not need to wear masks. Masks will be offered at the ticket station should you wish to wear them.

“There’s nothing better than bringing the family out on the farm, social distance, and have a lot of fun with the whole family,” Artie said.

