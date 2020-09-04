Advertisement

Gov. Parson orders flags at half-staff in honor of slain St. Louis officer

Tamarris L. Bohannon.
Tamarris L. Bohannon.(St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Friday ordered U.S. and Missouri flags to fly at half-staff at government buildings in St. Louis on the day a police officer who was fatally shot in the line of duty will be laid to rest.

Officer Tamarris Bohannon was shot Saturday as he investigated a report of a gunman barricaded inside a home. Bohannon, a 29-year-old married father of three, died Sunday.

Flags will fly at half-staff on Sunday, the day of his funeral at the Cathedral Basilica.

“Officer Bohannon’s courage, commitment to excellence in policing, and devotion to his young family and the St. Louis community are his lasting legacy. We will never forget all of the good Officer Bohannon accomplished in his brief time with us,” Parson said in a statement.

