Labor Day Weekend caps ‘busiest summer ever’ at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been a busy summer for Dan Zimmerly.

”It’s been amazing.”

Zimmerly owns WFO Watercraft in Osage Beach. Boat and Jet ski rentals this summer have outpaced last year.

”July is always busy,” Zimmerly said. “It was definitely more intense this year, but June? June doubled last year.”

In fact, Zimmerly said this was the busiest summer he’s had since he’s been in business.

”I’ve been doing this for 19 years and yes,” Zimmerly said. “It started early. It started in May.”

He’s not alone.

”This summer has been the best summer in the history of our company - 35 years plus,” said Russell Burdette, owner of Your Lake Vacation.

Burdette’s company rents vacation homes and condos.

”I don’t know that we’ve ever sold out for Labor Day Weekend before,” Burdette noted. “We’ve gotten close, but not all the way.”

Burdette and Zimmerly both credit the fact that most of the things people do at the lake are outdoors. That helps during the coronavirus pandemic.

”You can get out on your boat and social distance from everybody,” Burdette said.

While Burdette doesn’t have any vacation homes and condos available for the Labor Day weekend, you might still be able to find a boat to take out onto the water.

”We have some jet skis left, coming and going. We’ve fluctuated the boat rentals a little bit,” Zimmerly said. “We’re pretty much booked out but that changes daily. But, I encourage anyone to call us in the morning, we open at 8, and check because things do change.”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.