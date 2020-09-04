Man from Mountain View, Mo. sentenced for attempted enticement of a child for sex

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A Mountain View, Missouri man will spend 15 years in federal prison for attempting to entice a minor for illicit sex.

Jason Matthew Perdue, 47, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool on Thursday, September. 3, to 15 years in federal prison without parole. Perdue will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements, which may apply throughout his life.

On March 2, 2020, Perdue pleaded guilty to attempting to entice a minor for illicit sexual activity.

Law enforcement received CyberTips on July 13, 2018, when Perdue uploaded images of child pornography to his Google account. Officers executed a search warrant at Perdue’s home on Sept. 6, 2018. Officers found a safe that contained a SanDisk flash drive with a large volume of videos and images of child pornography. Officers also seized multiple devices from Perdue’s residence, including a laptop, hard drives, a camera, a cell phone, and flash drives. Investigators conducted a forensic examination of Perdue’s devices and found numerous Skype chat messages in which Perdue engaged in sexually explicit communications with purported minors.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ami Harshad Miller. It was investigated by the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force and Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

