Man shot in the head in Springfield, Mo

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say a man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers were called to a house near East Blaine Street and North Texas Avenue, south of Commercial Street at 11:20 Thursday night.

Police tells us the shooter and the victim were arguing before the shooting. It is not known what the two were arguing about.

The victim is expected to survive. Police didn’t have a description of the shooter when we talked with them Friday morning. They did say the man drove off in a dark-colored pickup truck. Officers released no other description of the truck.

