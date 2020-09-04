Advertisement

Man shot in the head in Springfield, Mo

Police say the victim is expected to survive
The victim is expected to survive
The victim is expected to survive(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say a man is in the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers were called to a house near East Blaine Street and North Texas Avenue, south of Commercial Street at 11:20 Thursday night.

Police tells us the shooter and the victim were arguing before the shooting. It is not known what the two were arguing about.

The victim is expected to survive. Police didn’t have a description of the shooter when we talked with them Friday morning. They did say the man drove off in a dark-colored pickup truck. Officers released no other description of the truck.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

On Your Side

ON YOUR SIDE PODCAST: What’s up with sunglasses and seeds in mailboxes?

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
Ashley talks with the Better Business Bureau about why random items are arriving in mailboxes.

News

30 plus students in Monett School District quarantine after positive COVID-19 tests

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Abbey Taylor
The Monett Superintendent said two students have tested positive but a little over 30 are in quarantine.

News

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bear rummages through Harrison, Ark. couple’s garage

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A Harrison, Ark. couple found something surprising rummaging through their garage.

News

Ava 5th graders moving to virtual learning after COVID-19 spike

Updated: 8 hours ago
Ava 5th grade students will learn from home for two weeks after spike in virus cases

Latest News

News

2 Hartville, Mo. men arrested in Wisconsin on illegal firearms possession after FBI tip they were headed to Kenosha area

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Matthew D. Krueger, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced Thursday he filed federal charges against two Hartville, Mo. men with firearms charges after they traveled to the Kenosha area.

News

Fulbright Early Childhood Center is the first of its kind in SPS system

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
The new modern Fulbright Early Childhood Center in south Springfield is one of several projects that's part of last year's $168 million bond issue approved by voters in April. But it's the first of its kind in the Springfield Public School District.

On Your Side

On Your Side Investigation Update: Customer in Taney County sues Suddenlink

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
A judge decided to let the case continue to trial. Bain wants Suddenlink to pay for damages.

News

On Your Side Investigation Update: Customer in Taney County sues Suddenlink

Updated: 11 hours ago
Ashley Reynolds reports.

News

Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. prepares for COVID-19 vaccine distribution; CDC says ready by November 1

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking states to prepare for coronavirus vaccines to be distributed by November 1st. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says it's working through different scenarios to plan for when it comes to getting a vaccine.

News

Branson leaders to consider extending mask mandate

Updated: 11 hours ago
Kadee Brosseau reports.