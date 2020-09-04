Advertisement

Mercy Research hopes to become research site for COVID-19 vaccine trials

Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Mercy Hospital in Springfield.(KY3)
By Linda Simmons
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In an effort to find an effective vaccine for COVID-19, research teams in Springfield are working to stay involved.

Mercy’s research department has been busy lately, looking into several COVID-19 related research opportunities since March and participating in dozens of studies.

Many of those studies involve drugs to treat the virus, diagnostic and antibody testing. Now, Mercy is hoping to get involved in vaccine research.

Mercy Research says there are as many as eight different types of vaccines being developed. Research teams have been looking into them and hope Mercy is chosen as a research site.

JoAnne Levy, the vice president of Mercy Research, says it’s more difficult for a community health system to get involved in the vaccine research than academic centers. Mercy believes getting to participate in one of the trials and bring a vaccine opportunity would be a big benefit to their patients.

“We hope to get selected as a research site,” says Levy. “One opportunity in particular seems to be a little bit further down the road, and what we’ve been told in that one circumstance is that we may be evaluated as a site after some initial academic based sites.”

If chosen to participate, Mercy says it expects the study would began late this fall or early winter.

CoxHealth says it is not currently participating in any vaccine research.

Another Springfield company, QPS Biokinetic, is planning to participate in a couple of COVID-19 vaccine studies coming up. They have already recruited volunteers, but declined to talk further about the trials just yet.

