On Your Side: Labor Day deals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The long holiday weekend has started and so have the sales.

You’ll find the best deals on big ticket items. We’re talking large appliances, furniture and mattresses. You won’t see prices marked this low until Presidents’ Day. Some items will be 30-40% off.

Here’s a consumer caution, just because it’s on sale, make sure you can really afford it. Money experts say don’t borrow.

If you must explore financing options, read the fine print. Credit card fees, late fees, services fees can add up.

Be with your order. The pandemic has caused delays.

“This can be anywhere from four to six weeks to even in some cases four months,” said Stephanie Garland with the Better Business Bureau.

If you’re flexible on color and can haul the item yourself, you might get it sooner.

You don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars this weekend for a good deal. You’ll spot bargains on summer clothes, back-to-school items and work-from-home features.

While you enjoy the last hoorah of summer, know that Christmas is a little more than 100 days away. Start making that list and saving now so your wallet can handle it.

