Advertisement

On Your Side: Labor Day deals

big appliances
big appliances(labor day sales)
By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The long holiday weekend has started and so have the sales.

You’ll find the best deals on big ticket items. We’re talking large appliances, furniture and mattresses. You won’t see prices marked this low until Presidents’ Day. Some items will be 30-40% off.

Here’s a consumer caution, just because it’s on sale, make sure you can really afford it. Money experts say don’t borrow.

If you must explore financing options, read the fine print. Credit card fees, late fees, services fees can add up.

Be with your order. The pandemic has caused delays.

“This can be anywhere from four to six weeks to even in some cases four months,” said Stephanie Garland with the Better Business Bureau.

If you’re flexible on color and can haul the item yourself, you might get it sooner.

You don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars this weekend for a good deal. You’ll spot bargains on summer clothes, back-to-school items and work-from-home features.

While you enjoy the last hoorah of summer, know that Christmas is a little more than 100 days away. Start making that list and saving now so your wallet can handle it.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man charged for vandalizing Little Rock Confederate graves

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A man faces felony charges for vandalizing a Confederate cemetery in Little Rock earlier this year, police said.

News

Labor Day Weekend caps ‘busiest summer ever’ at Lake of the Ozarks

Updated: 18 minutes ago

News

Poll says more Americans concerned over expensive medical bills causing debt, experts weigh in

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
More Americans are voicing concerns that large medical bills could cause them to go in debt.Concern about medical expenses these days is likely tied to many of the same financial concerns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Labor Day Weekend caps ‘busiest summer ever’ at Lake of the Ozarks

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
The coronavirus pandemic has led to one of the busiest summers at the Lake of the Ozarks, according to many business owners.

News

Exeter Corn Maze opens Saturday with new precautions

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Leah Hill reports.

Latest News

News

Preparing for medical bill concerns

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Michael Van Schoik reports.

News

Exeter Corn Maze opens Saturday with new precautions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Leah Hill
While many fall festivals are canceled around the Ozarks, one local attraction is going full speed ahead.

News

Ozark School District offers free breakfast and lunch to all K-12 students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
The Ozark School District is now providing free breakfast and lunch for every Kindergarten through 12th grade student. This is part of the USDA’s extended free-meal program, which is a continuation of the summer meal program that the school district already takes part in every year.

Local

Mercy Research hopes to become research site for COVID-19 vaccine trials

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Linda Simmons
Mercy Research says there are as many as eight different types of vaccines being developed. Research teams have been looking into them and hope Mercy is chosen as a research site.

News

Mercy Research hopes to become research site for COVID-19 vaccine trials

Updated: 1 hour ago
Linda Simmons reports.