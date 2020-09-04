Advertisement

Ozark School District offers free breakfast and lunch to all K-12 students

By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark School District is now providing free breakfast and lunch for every student from Kindergarten through 12th grade.

This is part of the USDA’s extended free-meal program, which is a continuation of the summer meal program that the school district already takes part in every year.

“We were fortunate enough this summer to have all of our schools, with the exception of the high school, qualify for the free summer feeding program, which is based off of our free and reduced lunch rate or local area need,” Ozark schools Assistant Superintendent of Operations, Curtis Chesick, says.

For this school year, the district changed its application for the extended free meal program. Now the high school is eligible as well, allowing more students to get the free meals.

“We were able to determine that there is a need for this in Ozark and eastern Christian County,” Chesick says.

Within the first eight days of the school year, more than 21,000 meals were fed to students.

“Anytime we have an opportunity to make sure kids have a great start to their day, whether that’s through a free breakfast or a good bus ride to school, we want to make sure that they have that opportunity,” Chesick says. “We want to make sure that we give them a good rest in the afternoon and give them an opportunity for a good, hot meal.”

Now that the meals are free, the district hopes to get that number up to provide more meals to more students.

“Parents are taking advantage of a program that’s going to help them and their students,” he says.

If the school has to transition to virtual learning again, it’s prepared to continue giving free meals to students through pick-up or delivery, just like last spring.

“Our plan is we would come in and open up three or four cafeterias so parents could come by and pick up their meals,” Chesick says.

The free meal program will run through December or until all the funds are gone.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

