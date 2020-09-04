Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. discusses expanded contact tracing efforts, recent spike in cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Maximus Federal Services, Inc. has begun contact tracing services for the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

Health department director Clay Goddard, who says this will help further build capacity to combat COVID-19 in Greene County. He says the county was working to expand its contact tracing efforts, while addressing rising cases in the area.

Contacts of Greene County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 will be called by Maximus staff to be informed of the exposure and to initiate quarantine.

However, to combat against scams in the contact tracing processes, the health department says it and Maximus Federal Services, Inc., will not ask individuals for the following information at any time:

Your social security number (SSN)

Financial information, including credit card and checking account information

Personal information NOT related to your symptoms with the exception of your name, address, date of birth, phone number and email address

Goddard says a recent spike in COVID-19 cases come from patients ages 18-22. He says there were 286 new cases from this age group in a recent one-week stretch.

Health leaders are also asking residents to follow safe practices, such as mask-wearing and social distancing, during Labor Day weekend.

Greene County has reported 3,794 cases of COVID-19 as of Friday. The county reports that 1,781 cases remain active, while 1,977 have recovered.

WATCH HERE:

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.