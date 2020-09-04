Springfield Public Schools notifies of possible COVID-19 exposures at four schools
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools notified of possible exposure to COVID-19 at four schools.
The following cases and exposures were announced Thursday on the district’s public notification system:
- Carver Middle School: An individual has tested positive for COVID-19 and had limited interaction within the building while wearing a mask. Due to appropriate physical distancing, there are no direct contacts and quarantine is therefore not required.
- Gray Elementary: An individual has tested positive for COVID-19. There are a limited number of direct contacts who will need to quarantine. These individuals have been contacted and were provided specific guidance.
- Mann Elementary: An individual has tested positive for COVID-19. There are a limited number of direct contacts who will need to quarantine. These individuals have been contacted and were provided specific guidance.
- Parkview High School: A student attending class at school on Mondays and Tuesdays has tested positive for COVID-19. The student had limited interaction within the building while wearing a mask. Due to appropriate physical distancing, there are no direct contacts and quarantine is therefore
