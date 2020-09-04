Springfield Public Schools notifies of possible COVID-19 exposures at four schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools notified of possible exposure to COVID-19 at four schools.

The following cases and exposures were announced Thursday on the district’s public notification system:

Carver Middle School: An individual has tested positive for COVID-19 and had limited interaction within the building while wearing a mask. Due to appropriate physical distancing, there are no direct contacts and quarantine is therefore not required.

Gray Elementary: An individual has tested positive for COVID-19. There are a limited number of direct contacts who will need to quarantine. These individuals have been contacted and were provided specific guidance.

Mann Elementary: An individual has tested positive for COVID-19. There are a limited number of direct contacts who will need to quarantine. These individuals have been contacted and were provided specific guidance.