Truck hauling propane rolls over in Rogersville, no one hurt

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A truck hauling propane rolled over Friday morning in Rogersville, but authorities say no one is hurt.

Authorities say the truck ran off the road on South Farm Road 249 near the intersection of East Farm Road 186. The area is closed while authorities investigate.

Troopers say the truck was leaking propane at the scene, but there are no evacuations.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.