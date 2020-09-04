WATCH: Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. updates on COVID-19 pandemic, expanded contact tracing efforts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic Friday, September 4.

Health department director Clay Goddard announced the county was working to expand its contact tracing efforts, while addressing rising cases in the area.

Goddard says a recent spike in COVID-19 cases come from patients ages 18-22. He says there were 286 new cases from this age group in a recent one-week stretch.

Health leaders are also asking residents to follow safe practices, such as mask-wearing and social distancing, during Labor Day weekend.

Greene County has reported 3,794 cases of COVID-19 as of Friday. The county reports that 1,781 cases remain active, while 1,977 have recovered.

