Would-be thieves attempt to steal ATM from Springfield Sub Shop, no other items stolen

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Someone damaged and tried to steal from a family-owned business in Springfield. But instead of closing for the day, the owner had a very good day.

It’s been a busy day for Ethan Seehusen, who owns the Springfield Sub Shop on East Seminole Street.

People kept coming in Thursday afternoon and they were welcomed. But would-be thieves who broke in overnight were not.

“You show up, someone tries to steal from you and it really sucks,” said Seehusen.

Seehusen found shattered glass and part of his roof torn apart this morning.

“They were driving a box truck and clipped my awning on the way out,” said Seehusen.

The people tried to steal the ATM but were unsuccessful. They also didn’t take anything else.

“I was shocked, they didn’t even take a bag of chips, I mean, they are right next to it, if you’re willing to steal an ATM, why not a bag of chips?” said Seehusen.

It’s a strange crime that left Seehusen scratching his head.

“There is not a lot of money in those ATM’s. You would have gotten less than a hundred dollars for a whole lot of effort,” said Seehusen.

But, the effort his customers put in Thursday to show their support, that was priceless.

“We ended up selling out of stuff 10 minutes before we closed, what a great problem to have,” said Seehusen.

