1,600-plus without power in Texas County

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - More than 1,600 customers are without power Saturday morning in Texas County, Missouri.

As of 11:30 a.m. Saturday, the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives reports 1,679 outages on its outage map.

Crews are heading to a substation just north of Houston to resolve the outages. It’s unclear what exactly led to the outages or when they might be restored.

