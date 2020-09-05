Advertisement

Baby left in box on doorstep of home day care in St. Joseph

Police Lights Generic
Police Lights Generic(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - A northwestern Missouri woman heard a knock at the door and was shocked by what she found - a newborn baby in a box.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports that the woman who runs a day care center out of her home found the baby girl at her back door around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A note, written in Spanish, asked that the woman “please take care of my baby.”

The woman, who says she doesn’t speak English, told the newspaper that she fed the baby then called the police. She says the baby “was in good condition.”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Woman dies in motorcycle crash in Camden County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A 70 year old is dead after a fatal crash while riding a motorcycle.

News

President Trump supporters plan to join boat parade Saturday on Table Rock Lake

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Boat Parade for Trump on Saturday on Table Rock Lake.

News

Fatal crash in Barry County claims life of 25-year-old man

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Cody Selders dies in crash in Barry County.

News

West Plains band and choir students adjust to new normal

Updated: 13 hours ago
West Plains band and choir students adjust to new normal

Latest News

Local

Convoy of Hope distributes relief supplies for nearly 40,000 affected by Hurricane Laura

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Convoy of Hope stepped up to deliver more than 1.3 million pounds of disaster relief supplies in response to Hurricane Laura, helping out nearly 40,000 people.

News

Two Hartville, Mo. men arrested for illegal firearms possession after FBI tip they were headed to Kenosha area

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman and Joey Schneider
Michael M. Karmo, 40, and Cody E. Smith, 33 face charges tied to illegal possession of firearms.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm through Labor Day, then big time changes

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Leah Hill
Highs will warm to the 90s this weekend.

News

On Your Side: Labor Day Deals

Updated: 16 hours ago
Ashley Reynolds reports.

News

Two Hartville, Mo. men arrested after FBI tip they were headed to Kenosha area

Updated: 16 hours ago
Joe Hickman reports.

Sports

High School Football: Get the updated scores on the Ozarks Sports Zone’s Scoreboard

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The second week of the high school football season is here!