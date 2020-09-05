Advertisement

Carthage Police Department seeks help finding missing teen

Taylor Yust.
Taylor Yust.(Carthage Police Department)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CARTHAGE, Mo. (KY3) - The Carthage Police Department asks for the public’s help with finding a missing teenager.

Taylor Yust, 17, was last seen at the Carthage High School around 3 p.m. Friday. He was last seen in a gray Batman hooded shirt with red jacket and gray sweatpants.

Police say he had contacted his mother for a ride home, but he was not there when she arrived.

Taylor is described as 6 feet tall and 290 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, contact the Carthage Police Department at 417-237-7200, or the Jasper County Emergency Dispatch at 417-359-9100.

