Advertisement

Convoy of Hope distributes relief supplies for nearly 40,000 affected by Hurricane Laura

Convoy of Hope helps with Hurricane Laura relief.
Convoy of Hope helps with Hurricane Laura relief.(Convoy of Hope)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Convoy of Hope has stepped up to deliver more than 1.3 million pounds of disaster relief supplies in response to Hurricane Laura, helping out nearly 40,000 people.

With widespread power outages and numerous water systems down in Louisiana and other affected areas, Convoy of Hope offered basic necessities, such as food, water, ice, and hygiene supplies.

The organization plans to distribute more items in the upcoming weeks.

“We have more than 70 tractor-trailer loads of supplies on the ground or en route,” says Stacy Lamb, Convoy of Hope’s U.S. disaster services senior director. “The need is great — people are without food and water, and we’re here to help meet those basic needs. We are distributing relief supplies to families and individuals from a point of distribution, and we’re resourcing multiple partners and churches in surrounding communities.”

To follow Convoy of Hope’s response, click here.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Vandals strike south Springfield apartment complex

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Christine Morton
Some residents of south Springfield apartment complex are upset after their cars were vandalized overnight this week.

Local

Health officials: College students driving Greene County case count, no bar regulations planned

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Nikki Ogle
Springfield-Greene County Health Director Clay Goddard said positive results in that age group have been remained stable from last week to this week, but he’s not convinced that’ll last.

News

Two Hartville, Mo. men arrested for illegal firearms possession after FBI tip they were headed to Kenosha area

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman and Joey Schneider
Michael M. Karmo, 40, and Cody E. Smith, 33 face charges tied to illegal possession of firearms.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm Weekend Cold Next Week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Highs will warm to the 90s this weekend.

Latest News

News

On Your Side: Labor Day Deals

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ashley Reynolds reports.

News

Two Hartville, Mo. men arrested after FBI tip they were headed to Kenosha area

Updated: 2 hours ago
Joe Hickman reports.

Sports

High School Football: Get the updated scores on the Ozarks Sports Zone’s Scoreboard

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The second week of the high school football season is here!

News

Man charged for vandalizing Little Rock Confederate graves

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A man faces felony charges for vandalizing a Confederate cemetery in Little Rock earlier this year, police said.

News

Labor Day Weekend caps ‘busiest summer ever’ at Lake of the Ozarks

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Poll says more Americans concerned over expensive medical bills causing debt, experts weigh in

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
More Americans are voicing concerns that large medical bills could cause them to go in debt.Concern about medical expenses these days is likely tied to many of the same financial concerns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.