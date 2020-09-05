Convoy of Hope distributes relief supplies for nearly 40,000 affected by Hurricane Laura

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Convoy of Hope has stepped up to deliver more than 1.3 million pounds of disaster relief supplies in response to Hurricane Laura, helping out nearly 40,000 people.

With widespread power outages and numerous water systems down in Louisiana and other affected areas, Convoy of Hope offered basic necessities, such as food, water, ice, and hygiene supplies.

The organization plans to distribute more items in the upcoming weeks.

“We have more than 70 tractor-trailer loads of supplies on the ground or en route,” says Stacy Lamb, Convoy of Hope’s U.S. disaster services senior director. “The need is great — people are without food and water, and we’re here to help meet those basic needs. We are distributing relief supplies to families and individuals from a point of distribution, and we’re resourcing multiple partners and churches in surrounding communities.”

