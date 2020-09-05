Woman dies in motorcycle crash in Camden County

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - A woman died Friday afternoon during a motorcycle crash along Route Y in Camden County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, Sandra Harper, 70, and the driver were riding on a motorcycle when the two were struck from behind as they slowed for traffic.

Harper died at the scene, while the man driving the motorcycle was moved to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach with serious injuries.

This marks Troop F’s 53rd fatality for 2020.

