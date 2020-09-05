Greene County deputies report 21 stops, four DWI arrests Friday in saturation campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office stepped up enforcement ahead of Labor Day weekend, participating in a saturation campaign for the second straight weekend.

Deputies made 21 traffic stops and four DWI arrests in an effort to crack down on impaired driving. The sheriff’s office says Labor Day Weekend has historically shown an increase in fatality and serious injury crashes on Missouri roadways, so deputies were working to keep the roadway safe.

Listed below are the results of yesterday’s saturation campaign:

4 DWI arrests

2 minors in possession citations

1 felony warrant arrest

1 misdemeanor warrant arrest

1 arrest for distribution of controlled substance (felony)

1 arrest for unlawful use of a weapon

1 arrest for drug possession (misdemeanor)

1 accused of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia

5 traffic summonses

11 warnings

