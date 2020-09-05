Missouri DHSS reports 72 additional COVID-19 deaths, most from June to August

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 72 additional deaths from COVID-19, most which happened from June to August.

According to the Missouri DHSS, analysts discovered an inconsistency in death certificate diagnosis codes when compared to case information contained in DHSS disease surveillance systems.

After thorough analysis and evaluation, analysts identified 72 additional COVID-19-associated deaths. More additional cases could be reported Sunday, according to Missouri DHSS.

🗂 DATA NOTE FOR 9/5: In addition to death reports received in the past 24 hours, DHSS will be reporting an additional 72 deaths today, most of which occurred June-August. (1/4) — Mo Health & Sr Srvcs (@HealthyLivingMo) September 5, 2020

Missouri DHSS also says hundreds of cases, previously delayed in reporting, were part of an increase Friday.

As of Saturday, Missouri DHSS has reported 92,202 cases and 1,639 deaths from COVID-19.

