Missouri DHSS reports 72 additional COVID-19 deaths, most from June to August

Courtesy: MGN
Courtesy: MGN (KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 72 additional deaths from COVID-19, most which happened from June to August.

According to the Missouri DHSS, analysts discovered an inconsistency in death certificate diagnosis codes when compared to case information contained in DHSS disease surveillance systems.

After thorough analysis and evaluation, analysts identified 72 additional COVID-19-associated deaths. More additional cases could be reported Sunday, according to Missouri DHSS.

Missouri DHSS also says hundreds of cases, previously delayed in reporting, were part of an increase Friday.

As of Saturday, Missouri DHSS has reported 92,202 cases and 1,639 deaths from COVID-19.

