PICTURES: Second annual 9/11 Commemorative Ruck in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Saturday, September 5, the nonprofit organization, Rucking 2 Remember (R2R) kicked off its 2nd annual 9/11 Commemorative Ruck at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield.

The mission was to not only unite but to remember honor, and ruck for those lost in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

The family free event allowed participants to ruck, run, or walk 9.11 kilometers. Participants also had the chance to help arrange nearly 3,000 U.S. flags on the lawn in honor of every person who died the 9/11 attacks.

