President Trump supporters plan to join boat parade Saturday on Table Rock Lake

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of boats expected on Table Rock Lake Saturday, to take part in a boat parade to honor President Trump.

Those who plan to be in attendance say it’s not organized by any certain organization, but just to show support for the president, and allows everyone to stay socially distanced.

The “Keep America Great” boat parade will float from the Kimberling City bridge at noon to Table Rock dam.

