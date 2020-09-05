Advertisement

Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Dept. notifies of possible black bear sighting

Pulaski County, Mo. Sheriff
Pulaski County, Mo. Sheriff(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department notifies of a possible black bear sighting in the area.

Authorities received reports of a black bear sighting near Cullen Township, Missouri in the area of Highway 28 and Hasty Drive.

The sheriff’s department urges residents to remove potential bear attractants from their property, such as bird feeders, trash, barbeque grills, pet food, and food waste.

If you see a bear, authorities say let it be, but don’t approach it or offer any food.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department is working with the Missouri Department of Conservation to investigate the possible bear sighting.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Power restored after 1,600-plus outages in Texas County

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Crews have restored more than 1,600 customers Saturday in Texas County, Missouri.

Local

Springfield man struck, killed in Saturday morning crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Springfield police are investigating after a fatal crash that happened in the early morning hours Saturday.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 2,000 new cases; Arkansas up 500+ cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mainly quiet through tonight

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Mainly quiet weather through tonight.

Latest News

Local

Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. announces COVID-19 death, seventh of September

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports Saturday a seventh person in the county has died from COVID-19 in September.

Local

Greene County deputies report 21 stops, four DWI arrests Friday in saturation campaign

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office stepped up enforcement ahead of Labor Day weekend, participating in a saturation campaign for the second straight weekend.

Local

Missouri DHSS reports 72 additional COVID-19 deaths, most from June to August

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 72 additional deaths from COVID-19, most which happened from June to August.

News

PHOTOS: Supporters of President Trump gather for boat parade Saturday on Table Rock Lake

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Supporters of President Donald Trump gather Saturday at Table Rock Lake.

News

Supporters of President Trump gather for boat parade at Table Rock Lake

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

PICTURES: Second annual 9/11 Commemorative Ruck in Springfield

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Raquel Harrington
Rucking 2 Remember (R2R) kicked off its 2nd annual 9/11 Commemorative Ruck at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield.