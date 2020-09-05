Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Dept. notifies of possible black bear sighting

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department notifies of a possible black bear sighting in the area.

Authorities received reports of a black bear sighting near Cullen Township, Missouri in the area of Highway 28 and Hasty Drive.

The sheriff’s department urges residents to remove potential bear attractants from their property, such as bird feeders, trash, barbeque grills, pet food, and food waste.

If you see a bear, authorities say let it be, but don’t approach it or offer any food.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department is working with the Missouri Department of Conservation to investigate the possible bear sighting.

