Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. announces COVID-19 death, seventh of September

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports Saturday a seventh person in the county has died from COVID-19 in September.

The patient was a man in his s with underlying health conditions, per the health department. He was associated with long-term care.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced six COVID-19 deaths from long-term care facilities since the start of September. Health leaders report 37 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Director of Health Clay Goddard suggests several practices to limit the spread, urging everyone to wear a mask, practice physical distancing, wash your hands, and stay home when you are sick.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department shares the following information regarding COVID-19 in long-term care facilities in Greene County:

Long-term care in Greene County

“The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has worked closely alongside the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and with local long-term care facilities to assist with testing, secure Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and to provide guidance on best practices for disease prevention and containment in an institutional setting.

While it is ultimately DHSS that has the regulatory authority, responsibility and oversight of communicable disease containment in long-term care setting, local public health departments are a partner in serving as a liaison to support the state’s disease prevention strategy. This strategy includes facility-wide testing of staff and residents after a positive test of either a resident or staff, and repeated testing until there are no additional cases.

Long-term care facilities are required to report a positive case among staff or residents to DHSS within 24 hours so guidance can be provided on comprehensive testing, isolation and quarantine instructions, personal protective equipment and staffing. State guidance for long-term care facilities can be found here.”

