Springfield man struck, killed in Saturday morning crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating after a fatal crash that happened in the early morning hours Saturday.

Police identified Trampus Bell, 44, of Springfield, as the victim. Next of kin have been notified.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of North Old Orchard Avenue in north Springfield around 2 a.m. Police say a pickup truck backed out of the driveway of the home, then struck a pedestrian, later identified as Bell.

Bell was sent to the hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries, according to Springfield Police.

Investigators say there is evidence of impairment regarding the crash. Officers with the department’s Traffic Section continue to investigate circumstances involved in the crash.

Springfield Police say this is the city’s 14th fatality motor vehicle crash and the 16th crash-related death of 2020.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.