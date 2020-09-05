West Plains band and choir students adjust to new normal

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - For students in band and choir, the pandemic has forced many changes.

“I would say almost everything has changed. This is actually only our third time out on the field,” West Plains band director Rocky Long told KY3.

Fewer practices, more group work, masking up both themselves and their instruments - marching season looks completely different this year for the Zizzer Pride Band.

“Those are bell covers,” Long said when referencing black covers for insturments.

“Exactly the same thing as a mask. When you put air through your instrument, it’s the same as screaming or singing. It’s a lot of air,” junior trumpet player Kyle Holloway added.

At home football games, the band will be spaced out behind the north endzone.

“I think it will be interesting, Holloway explained. I think it will definitely take some getting used to. I think the first time will be pretty rough but after that, I think we’ll get it.”

Friday was the first time the concert choir could sing and practice together.

They did so outside.

“We have a long ways to go but there’s a lot of potential here. The sound of the group is good,” choir teacher Kelly Dame stated.

Spacing and the outdoors don’t make for ideal acoustics.

And students say masks provide another challenge.

“It’s kind of hard to get in as full of a breath normally. So you kind of have to breathe maybe a little more often than you would,” senior Korban Butler told KY3.

As school transitions to hybrid learning - choir students are expected to practice just as much.

“Work on note reading, on part singing and getting our tunes down. In their folder they have now, a concert worth of music. It’s going to be online, on Google Classroom. It’s individual things. Of course, I’m going to check in on them and say sing this for me sweetie,” Dame said.

Things may look different, but the sounds of Zizzer Country are alive and well.

