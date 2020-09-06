Advertisement

Barton County Sheriff’s Office looks for man who failed to register as sex offender

Jason Cobb wanted for failure to register as sex offender.
Jason Cobb wanted for failure to register as sex offender.(Barton County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Barton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who failed to register as a sex offender.

Jason W. Cobb, 38, of Lamar has an active class E felony warrant for failure to register as a sexual offender out of Barton County.

If anybody has any information on his location, you are asked to call the Barton County Sheriff’s Office at 417-682-5541. You can remain anonymous.

