Barton County Sheriff’s Office looks for man who failed to register as sex offender

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Barton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who failed to register as a sex offender.

Jason W. Cobb, 38, of Lamar has an active class E felony warrant for failure to register as a sexual offender out of Barton County.

If anybody has any information on his location, you are asked to call the Barton County Sheriff’s Office at 417-682-5541. You can remain anonymous.

