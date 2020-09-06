Douglas County man leads deputies on chase, hides in tree stand

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man led Douglas County deputies up a tree Saturday, after a short car chase on West Highway 14 near Highway Z.

After the car chase, Steven Bennett ran away from his car and into the woods and he went missing for two hours.

Deputies and a K9 eventually found the Seymour man hiding in a tree stand.

Bennett refused to come down at first, but Sheriff Chris Degase was able to convince him to come down.

Deputies think he fled because of a felony warrant for his arrest in Wright County.

Sheriff Degase commends Deputy Harley and K-9 Amigo for this long track in hot weather.

The addition of K9 Amigo was made possible by the Citizens of Douglas County through donations.

This was Amigo’s first track and apprehension of a fleeing felon.

