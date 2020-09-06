Evangel University student shares her experience with COVID-19 as Greene County sees rise in cases among college-aged students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reported 266 new cases of coronavirus this week for people within the 18-to-22 age group.

Evangel University senior, Ashlee Rice, shares her experience with COVID-19. Rice says she was taking precautions, but never really thought she would get COVID-19 until she did.

”I was one of those people that thought, ’Oh, I won’t get it,’” Rice says. “I definitely was like, I’m taking all the precautions and stuff, but I won’t get it. Then it happened.”

Rice thought it was just allergies. But when Evangel University made students get tested, her results came back positive. Her symptoms got worse after her results came back, which included losing her sense of taste and smell.

“I had extreme shortness of breath one day,” Rice says. “Literally I couldn’t finish my breakfast pizza because I was crying because it just hurt really bad.”

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is concerned about who college students could spread it to.

“We worry that they would infect potentially coworkers who are at risk,” health department director, Clay Goddard, says. “They could possibly go home this weekend and expose their parents or grandparents. We need to realize that there are consequences beyond just our personal health.”

Rice lives at home with her parents and baby brother. When she found out she tested positive, she says she wore a mask at home and quarantined in her room. Her family still all tested positive for the virus.

“After a few days, they started not to feel good and then my baby brother, he was fine for the longest time, but then we finally had to take him to urgent care because he was just screaming in pain,” Rice says. “He’s only six months old and he tested positive.”

Before finding out she had COVID-19, she was still going to work and in close contact with her co-workers. Because of that, they had to quarantine.

“We had to cut our hours to only a few hours during each day cause we just didn’t have enough employees,” Rice says. “It didn’t effect everyone like getting sick, but it effected that they weren’t able to go to work.”

She says other college students need to remember to wear a mask and practice safe social distancing as a precaution because they don’t know who they could be infecting if they’re sick.

“We don’t want to spread it to other people. We don’t want others to get it because then they could transfer to our grandparents and stuff like that, that won’t be able to survive from it.”

