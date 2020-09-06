Advertisement

Federal judge recommends dismissal of criminal charges in Duck Boat case

FILE - In this July 23, 2018 file photo, the duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo. Ripley Entertainment, the company that owns the Ride the Ducks operation in Branson asked a judge Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, to dismiss some of the lawsuits filed after one of its boats sank in a Missouri lake in July, killing 17 people. Survivors and relatives of those who died on the boat have filed several lawsuits against Ripley Entertainment and five other businesses. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP, File)
FILE - In this July 23, 2018 file photo, the duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo. Ripley Entertainment, the company that owns the Ride the Ducks operation in Branson asked a judge Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, to dismiss some of the lawsuits filed after one of its boats sank in a Missouri lake in July, killing 17 people. Survivors and relatives of those who died on the boat have filed several lawsuits against Ripley Entertainment and five other businesses. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP, File) (KY3)
By Joey Schneider
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A federal magistrate judge has recommended the dismissal of criminal charges against three men indicted over a duck boat sinking on a Missouri lake that killed 17 people two summers ago.

On July 19, 2018, a Ride the Ducks boat on Table Rock Lake capsized during a storm, sinking and killing 17 people on board.

Sixteen passengers, including nine from the same family and one crew member driving the boat, drowned that night, which became one of the deadliest boating accidents in United States history.

A 47-count indictment, unsealed in June 2019, accused the general manager of the boat’s operator, Ride the Ducks Branson, and the manager on duty with a variety of neglect and misconduct charges. An earlier indictment charged the boat’s captain with failure to properly assess incoming weather before launching.

According to court records released Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge David Rush recommended the dismissal of charges since Table Rock Lake is not considered a navigable waterway under admiralty law.

A document released Friday argues that the case should be handled at the state level, rather than the federal level. It argues federal courts have limited jurisdiction and general police powers over crimes belong to the state.

In April 2020, The National Transportation Safety Board released findings of its investigation into the sinking of the Ride the Ducks vessel, highlighting that warnings were ignored and rules were not in place despite past recommendations as reasons for the Duck Boat tragedy.

Investigators say Ride the Ducks had plenty of warning about the severe weather on the night the boat capsized, but it still launched more than 20 minutes after a thunderstorm warning was issued for Table Rock Lake.

Ride The Ducks has not operated in Branson since the tragedy two years ago.

RELATED: Remembering the Duck Boat Tragedy two years ago
Kenneth Scott McKee is the captain accused in the Duck Boat case.
Kenneth Scott McKee is the captain accused in the Duck Boat case.(KY3)

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Chiefs keep most of Super Bowl team intact on cut-down day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Kansas City Chiefs are content to defend their Super Bowl title largely with the team that won it.

Local

Power restored after 1,600-plus outages in Texas County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Crews have restored more than 1,600 customers Saturday in Texas County, Missouri.

Local

Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Dept. notifies of possible black bear sighting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department notifies of a possible black bear sighting in the area.

Local

Springfield man struck, killed in Saturday morning crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Springfield police are investigating after a fatal crash that happened in the early morning hours Saturday.

Latest News

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 2,000 new cases; Arkansas up 500+ cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mainly quiet through tonight

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Mainly quiet weather through tonight.

Local

Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. announces COVID-19 death, seventh of September

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports Saturday a seventh person in the county has died from COVID-19 in September.

Local

Greene County deputies report 21 stops, four DWI arrests Friday in saturation campaign

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office stepped up enforcement ahead of Labor Day weekend, participating in a saturation campaign for the second straight weekend.

Local

Missouri DHSS reports 72 additional COVID-19 deaths, most from June to August

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 72 additional deaths from COVID-19, most which happened from June to August.

News

PHOTOS: Supporters of President Trump gather for boat parade Saturday on Table Rock Lake

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Supporters of President Donald Trump gather Saturday at Table Rock Lake.