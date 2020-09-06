Advertisement

Hurricane Laura death toll in Louisiana rises to 25

An airplane hanger is destroyed Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, after Hurricane Laura went through the area near Lake Charles, La.
An airplane hanger is destroyed Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, after Hurricane Laura went through the area near Lake Charles, La.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana officials have reported two additional deaths tied to Hurricane Laura, bringing the storm’s total death toll in the state to 25.

The Louisiana Department of Health said Saturday that a 52-year-old Grant Parish man died of a heat-related illness while removing storm debris.

A 25-year-old man in Natchitoches Parish died of electrocution after coming into direct contact with a power line.

The Health Department said he was resuscitated at the time but later died. The coroner has confirmed this death was storm-related.

The Category 4 storm roared ashore in southwest Louisiana on Aug. 27.

Five deaths in Texas were also attributed to the storm.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Harris warns suppression, interference could alter election

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris says foreign interference, doubt cast about the election by President Donald Trump and voter suppression could potentially cost her and Joe Biden the White House in November.

National Politics

Census Bureau must temporarily halt winding down operations

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The federal judge in San Jose late Saturday issued a temporary restraining order against the Census Bureau and the Commerce Department, which oversees the agency.

National

More than 200 airlifted to safety from California wildfire

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 200 people were airlifted to safety after a fast-moving wildfire trapped them in a popular camping area in California’s Sierra National Forest.

National

Rwanda’s president says ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero must stand trial

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Paul Kagame, appearing on national television Sunday, did not explain how Paul Rusesabagina was brought to Rwanda, where he has been held in custody for more than a week.

Latest News

National

1 killed, 7 hurt in late-night stabbings in UK’s Birmingham

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A man was killed and seven people injured in late-night stabbings in a busy nightlife area of the central England city of Birmingham, police said Sunday.

News

Safety Checklist: Get ready during National Preparedness Month

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Raquel Harrington
September is National Preparedness Month.

National

Dozens arrested as violent Portland protests continue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Demonstrations in Portland started in late May after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

News

Barton County Sheriff’s Office looks for man who failed to register as sex offender

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Jason W. Cobb, 38, of Lamar has an active class E felony warrant for failure to register as a sexual offender.

News

Douglas County man leads deputies on chase, hides in tree stand

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sara Forhetz
Deputy and K9 find man who ran from officers hiding in a tree stand.

News

Police say 2 injured in knife attack in Battlefield, Mo.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Two attacked with knife Saturday night in Battlefield.