Knife attack in Battlefield, two injured

(KOTA)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officers report a knife attack Saturday night in Battlefield.

The police chief says the attack happened in the 4-thousand block of West Bull Run Street.

When officers arrived, they found two victims.

One man was stabbed in the chest, and another was cut on the leg. One victim has been released from the hospital, and the other denied medical treatment. Both are expected to be okay.

There have been no arrests made, nor are there any suspects at this time.

