Miller County, Mo. authorities investigate woman’s death, man charged in disturbance

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A death investigation is underway in Miller County. One woman has died after officers responded to a disturbance early Saturday morning.

The cause of the woman’s death is unknown, but authorities have arrested Terry Ewens, 57, in connection to the investigation, according to the Miller County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to reports of a disturbance around 4 a.m. Saturday at 18 Emery Road in Rocky Mount.

When deputies arrived, they entered the home through an open door. Ewens was armed with a gun and threatened to kill the deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies eventually found a 71-year-old woman unconscious, and carried her outside the home. Another woman, 51 years old, escaped the home through the garage. Both were sent to the hospital for treatment, but the older woman was pronounced dead around 5 a.m.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, negotiators with Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F made contact with Ewens by phone around 12:20 a.m. A SWAT team responded after negotiators heard indications that the elderly man being assaulted inside the home.

Investigators say Ewens is accused of assaulting the victim. The sheriff’s office says authorities used physical force to take him into custody.

According to the sheriff’s office, all of the victims of the incident are related. Ewens is an acquaintance to the family.

Ewens has been initially charged with first-degree domestic assault with no bond, and additional charges are pending.

Officers from the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Ozark Police Department, Camden County Sheriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol have assisted with the investigation.

