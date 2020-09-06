Advertisement

Missouri data updated to show 17 unreported virus deaths

A medical staff works with test samples from possible COVID-19 patients at a laboratory at the Eurnekian Ezeiza Hospital in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) —

Missouri’s health department has added another 17 previously unreported COVID-19 related deaths to the state’s total death toll.

The agency on Sunday reported the additional deaths. Most of the deaths occurred between June and August. The state’s Department of Health and Senior Services has blamed technical issues for missing a total of 89 previously unreported deaths, including the 17 reported Sunday.

In total, the virus has been reported to have killed at least 1,658 people in Missouri and sickened 93,434.

KY3 News at 10.