Missouri data updated to show 17 unreported virus deaths

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) —

Missouri’s health department has added another 17 previously unreported COVID-19 related deaths to the state’s total death toll.

The agency on Sunday reported the additional deaths. Most of the deaths occurred between June and August. The state’s Department of Health and Senior Services has blamed technical issues for missing a total of 89 previously unreported deaths, including the 17 reported Sunday.

In total, the virus has been reported to have killed at least 1,658 people in Missouri and sickened 93,434.

