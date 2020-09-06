Advertisement

REPORT: Cardinals nation mourns the loss of Hall of Famer Lou Brock

FILE - This May 17, 2017 file photo shows Lou Brock, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, taking part in a ceremony honoring the 50th anniversary of the victory before the start of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Boston Red Sox in St. Louis. Brock says he is free of cancer more than three months after the 78-year-old St. Louis Cardinals great announced he had been diagnosed with a type of blood cancer. Brock said in a statement Friday, July 28, 2017 that a doctor's diagnosis that he had conquered multiple myeloma was "the greatest news ever." (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, file)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) -

The baseball world is mourning the loss of St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Famer Lou Brock.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Brock’s Death Sunday afternoon. Brock was 81.

He started his career with the Chicago Cubs. The Redbirds rivals traded him to St. Louis in 1964. His career then took off after he moved to left field.

Brock broke ty Cobb’s Major League Baseball record of 892 stolen bases in 1977. He finished his career with 938 stolen bases. The Cardinals legend also collected 3,023 hits.

He became a first-ballot MLB Hall of Famer in 1985.

