REPORT: Cardinals nation mourns the loss of Hall of Famer Lou Brock

The baseball world is mourning the loss of St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Famer Lou Brock.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Brock’s Death Sunday afternoon. Brock was 81.

Cardinals legend Lou Brock dies Sunday afternoon at 81

He started his career with the Chicago Cubs. The Redbirds rivals traded him to St. Louis in 1964. His career then took off after he moved to left field.

Brock broke ty Cobb’s Major League Baseball record of 892 stolen bases in 1977. He finished his career with 938 stolen bases. The Cardinals legend also collected 3,023 hits.

He became a first-ballot MLB Hall of Famer in 1985.

