Republic celebrates postponed patriotic event with live band and fireworks

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Live music, food vendors and fireworks are bringing the community of Republic together. But the 24th annual Have-A-Blast Patriotic Celebration is a little different this year.

”We had to eliminate the inflatables, petting zoo and bingo. We have now 12 or 13 acres for people to spread out. We’re asking people maintain social distancing,” said Republic Recreation Director Jared Keeling.

Keeling said normally this event is around the Fourth of July. Organizers refused to cancel because of the coronavirus, so they pushed it back to Labor Day Weekend.

“This is Republic and this is what we do. There’s a lot of other things in play,” said Keeling.

That includes food vendors and nonprofits. Oak Grove Assembly sells corn dogs at several events throughout the year.

”All the money goes back for missions we take,”said Joey Dorris with Oak Grove Assembly.

With many celebrations this summer postponed around the Ozarks, the Republic community was happy the show went on.

”We’re just so glad because it’s a huge event for us and we’re happy to be here,” said Dorris.

That’s why Republic is hoping the celebration can show the importance of community support.

“More than anything it’s about community pride. Republic community pride and getting everyone together for a special night,” said Keeling.

